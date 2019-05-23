In Kerala, BJP registers a slender lead only in Konni Assembly segment

With the counting of 67% of the votes polled in Pathanamthitta, the sitting Congress MP Anto Antony has registered a strong lead of 35,446 votes.

Interestingly, Mr. Antony has registered lead in six out of the seven Assembly segments in the Lok Sabha constituency.

His immediate rival, Veena George of the CPI(M) could not even get lead in her own Assembly segment of Aranmula at any point of the counting process.

Interestingly, the BJP that had unleashed a bombastic Poll campaign, fielding the ‘hero’ of Sabarimala stir of the Sangh Parivar, K.Surendran, could register a slender lead only in the Konni Assembly segment.

The outcome, so far, is suggestive of the fact that the socio-political undercurrents, involving believers cutting across different party lines, have laid their trust on the UDF in order to ensure the LDF defeat in Pathanamthitta.

Though a major portion of the minority votes have been consolidated in favour of the UDF, Ms. George of the CPI(M) too managed to get a fairly good number of votes from her own community which helped her to remain in the second position.

Talking to The Hindu, Mr. Antony who is contesting for a third consecutive term from Pathanamthitta said, “This is yet another victory of the people in their fight against ‘autocracy’ and injustices and a defeat of the “atheists”. However, Ms. George and Mr. Surendran were not available for comments.