In Kerala, 3,716 get appointment in schools

The government has issued an order posting 2,828 people who have received appointment orders and 888 who have received the Kerala Public Service Commission’s (KPSC) advice memo, to schools in the State. The appointments will be made to the posts of teachers and lab assistants.

Those appointed through the PSC and the others posted to aided schools can enter service on July 15.

Of the 2,828 people who have received orders for appointment in government schools, 579 are in higher secondary (junior) teacher category, 18 in higher secondary (senior) teacher category, 224 lab assistants, three teachers in vocational higher secondary category, 501 high school teachers, 513 upper primary school teachers, 709 lower primary school teachers and 281 appointed to other teacher posts.

Among the 888 who have received advice memos include 213 high school teachers, 116 upper primary school teachers, 369 lower primary school teachers and 190 appointments to other teacher posts.

Staff fixation

The staff fixation in government and aided schools in 2019-20 will continue in 2021-22 as well. Vacancies in regular posts in aided schools arising this year owing to retirement, resignation or death can be filled by managers from July 15. Education officials should clear these recommendations for appointment within a month.

Nearly 3,500 teachers had been unable to join service as schools remain closed in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Following a high-level meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan recently, the government decided to immediately take teachers who had received appointment orders into service.