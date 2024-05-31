In its defence against hepatitis A, Kozhikode Corporation steps up efforts to dispose of septic waste

As part of its defence against hepatitis A, the Kozhikode Corporation has made express arrangements for proper disposal of septic waste. As many as 11 vehicles will be rolled out on June 5 to collect toilet waste from residential and commercial buildings and transport them to the septic sludge treatment plant (SSTP) in the Government Medical College Hospital (MCH) compound.

“Unscientific disposal of septic waste in open spaces, especially water sources, is a major reason for the spread of hepatitis. Rain may escalate the situation and hence this move,” said S. Jayasree, health standing committee chairperson of the Corporation. The District Collector has also asked the Corporation to make the arrangements, considering it as a disaster management measure.

The Corporation had recently opened two sewage treatment plants (STPs) on the MCH premises, primarily to treat washroom waste from the hospital. The total plant capacity is 5.1 million litres per day (MLD). The SSTP has 0.1-MLD (100 KLD) capacity. “When the plants were constructed, we had an agreement with the medical college that it would be used to treat waste from outside its premises if necessary. This is an emergency situation considering public health,” added Ms. Jayasree.

The project is being implemented as part of the Central government’s National Action for Mechanised Sanitation Ecosystem (NAMASTE) scheme and is being monitored through a mobile application. Those in need of the services may register through the application. A vehicle will pick up waste from their premises and drop it at the SSTP. The charge for handling waste up to 6,000 litres is ₹4,750, while it is ₹6,000 for up to 10,000 litres within 30-km radius. The movement of the colour-coded and GPS-connected vehicles will also be monitored using the application. “The application has proved to be a success in Kochi Corporation. We expect the same result here,” she said. The registration of the vehicles is in progress.

The Corporation’s efforts to set up STPs at Kothi and Avikkal Thodu, under the AMRUT-1 scheme, have not succeeded due to public protest. They have now been moved under AMRUT-2. Meanwhile, plans are afoot to construct a plant near the Sarovaram Biopark. In the absence of STPs, instances of dumping septic waste in public places have gone up manifold. The new arrangement is expected to put an end to the problem.

