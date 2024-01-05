In infra boost, Gadkari unveils greenfield corridor project for State

January 05, 2024 10:09 pm | Updated 10:09 pm IST - KASARAGOD

In a significant boost to the infrastructure sector, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Friday announced a greenfield corridor project aimed to enhancing road connectivity in the State.

At an event organised by the National Highways Authority of India, he virtually inaugurated three projects and laid the foundation stone for nine national highway projects totalling 105 km and costing ₹1,464 crore under the Bharat Pariyojana scheme. The event was organised at Thalipadappu ground in Kasaragod.

Mr. Gadkari, highlighting the importance of tourism sector in the State, stated that infrastructure development and road connectivity would enhance the State’s appeal to tourists worldwide.

Among the key features of the greenfield corridor is the 121-km NH 966 Kozhikode-Palakkad project at an estimate of ₹10,371 crore, which will reduce travel time between Palakkad and Kozhikode from four to one-and-a-half hours.

Other major schemes in the corridor project include the NH 744 Kollam-Sengottai route and the Thiruvananthapuram Outer Ring Road that will significantly reduce travel times. Additionally, SH1/NH 183 Thiruvananthapuram-Kochi stretch, Kutta Malappuram Economic Corridor, and NH-544 Angamali-Kundanur stretch will be upgraded for improved connectivity.

Mr. Gadkari emphasised the positive impact of the Mumbai-Kanyakumari corridor, especially in the tourism sector. He said the corridor work, spanning 1,619 km, with 644 km in Kerala at a cost of ₹60,999 crore, was progressing well. The corridor, with a total length of 1,619 km at an estimate of ₹90,000 crore, was expected to transform the landscape of Kerala and reduce travel time between Kasaragod and Thiruvananthapuram from 17 hours to seven hours.

He said another crucial project was the Tuticorin to Cochin corridor, covering 443 km. “Package 1 of 42 km is completed, while Package 2 of 124 km is under execution, targeting completion before March 2025,” he said.

The Mumbai-Kanyakumari economic corridor remains the main artery for Kerala, passing through Maharashtra, Goa, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and will transform the State’s travel dynamics, he added.

The Union Minister emphasised the Centre’s commitment to fast-tracking the execution of these projects, foreseeing significant benefits, especially in the tourism industry. The completion of these corridors was poised to contribute significantly to Kerala’s development and economic growth.

Mr. Gadkari praised the Kerala government, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, and Public Works Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas for overcoming land acquisition challenges.

He said the Centre was working swiftly on the projects, addressing the challenges posed by land acquisition in the State. The completion of these corridors was expected to bring about a paradigm shift, reducing travel time and giving a substantial boost to Kerala’s tourism industry, he added.

Rajmohan Unnithan, MP, inaugurated the ceremony. MLAs N.A. Nellikunnu, M. Rajagopalan, A.K.M. Ashraf, District Collector K. Inbasekhar, National Highways Authority officials and other public representative participated.

