In Idukki, cardamom feels the heat of climate change

Increased incidence of capsule rot has been reported in cardamom plants in the district. Farmers attribute the trend to adverse climatic conditions, including heavy rain after a long spell of summer. Though the disease usually affects the plants during monsoon, it now rears its head during all seasons, says James Joseph, a farmer at Vandanmedu. Other fungal diseases too have become common.

Delayed harvest

The harvest season was delayed by two months since the southwest monsoon set in late. Though there was good flowering, most of the flowers withered as the rains continued. The first crop harvested was not up to the level in terms of quality. “Cardamom yields the best crop only when the atmospheric temperature and climate conditions are favourable. This year they were adverse,” says Sadanandan, a farmer at Kattappana. The sudden changes adversely affect seedlings and make the plants prone to diseases like capsule rot.

The continuing monsoon also affected the timely application of pesticides. Clump and capsule rot spread to a large area if timely measures not taken. The more productive crop varieties were found to be more sensitive to the diseases.