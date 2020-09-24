In fresh jump, 6,324 test positive in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram:

24 September 2020 23:03 IST

Kozhikode tops as tally goes up by 1,000; A.P. adds over 7,800 cases & Telangana 2,176; Bengaluru cases at a fresh high.

With a new high of 6,324 coronavirus (COVID-19) cases on Thursday in Kerala, the pandemic’s course appeared to match projections of a peak in mid-September to the first week of October.

The steep rise was evident from the jump of over 1,000 cases in a day. The State also hiked testing in a 24-hour-period from 51,200 samples on Wednesday to 54,989 on Thursday.

Advertising

Advertising

Cumulative cases stood at 1,54,456, and patients treated in hospitals at 45,919. Of these, 371 patients were critically ill and in ICUs, 96 of them on ventilator support.

The State’s toll was also surging, at 613 fatalities, with 21 more deaths added to the toll on Thursday. These occurred between September 4 and 22. Thiruvananthapuram accounted for 11 deaths, Alapuzha seven, while one death each was reported from Ernakulam, Thrissur and Kozhikode.

Nearly 96% of new cases were locally acquired infections. The sudden rise in cases put Kozhikode, with 883 new cases, at the top among districts, followed by Thiruvananthapuram with 875 cases, Malappuram 763, Ernakulam 590, Thrissur 474, Alapuzha 453, Kollam 440, Kannur 406, Palakkad 353, Kottayam 341, Kasaragod 300, Pathanamthitta 189, Idukki 151 and Wayanad 106. Thiruvananthapuram had the maximum active patients at 8,446. Kozhikode had 4,927 and Ernakulam, 4,691 patients.

Except for Idukki and Wayanad, all other districts had active cases in four-digits.

Andhra Pradesh’s tally exceeded 6.5 lakh on Thursday with 7,855 new infections and 52 fresh deaths.

Daily testing level stood at 76,000 samples. East Godavari district reported 1,095 new cases and four deaths, followed by West Godavari (992 cases and 3 deaths), Prakasam (927 and 5), Chittoor (902 and 8), Guntur (551 and 6), Kadapa (545 and 3), Anantapur (497 and 6), Srikakulam (461 and 1), Visakhapatnam (425 and 5), Nellore (405 and 1), Vizianagaram (384 and 2), Krishna (346 and 5) and Kurnool (325 and 3).

Telangana recorded 2,176 cases on Wednesday and eight more people died. Tests covered 55,318 samples. Greater Hyderabad was at the top again at 308. Sangareddy had 168 cases, Medchal Malkajgiri 151, Nalgonda 136, Karimnagar 120, Siddipet 95 and Warangal Urban 77 cases.

Karnataka on Thursday reported 7,710 cases and 65 deaths. Cases were marginally higher than on Wednesday, but the numbers were lower than the preceding 10-day average. This was attributed to a protest by Karnataka health workers, which hit surveillance, testing and reporting.

Fresh tests stood at 64,164, including 23,232 rapid antigen tests. Bengaluru Urban saw a record 4,192 cases.

(With inputs from Vijayawada, Hyderabad and Bengaluru bureaus)