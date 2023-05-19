ADVERTISEMENT

In death, student gives new lease of life to six persons

May 19, 2023 08:50 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST

Sarang V.R. secured full A+ without any grace marks

R.K. Roshini

The announcement of SSLC results on Friday was marked by poignant memories of Sarang V.R., a student of Government Boys HSS, Attingal, who died while undergoing treatment for injuries sustained in an accident.

Sixteen-year-old Sarang, who passed away before the SSLC results were announced, secured full A+, without any help of grace marks.

Sarang was declared brain dead after sustaining injuries while travelling with his mother in an autorickshaw near Kallambalam earlier this month.

A visibly emotional Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty who announced the results paid tribute to Sarang. The Minister, who had visited Sarang in hospital, said the teenager was awaiting the results of the SSLC examination. Though he did not survive, he helped six persons get a new lease of life through organ donation. In death, he gifted life to others, becoming an inspiration for children in the State.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Family praised

The Minister praised Sarang’s family for agreeing to donate his organs even as they struggled to come to terms with their grief.

He recalled Sarang’s love for football and his passion for the Kerala Blasters team. Minister for Health Veena George, in a Facebook post, said Sarang donated two kidneys, liver, heart valve, and two corneas to six persons, giving them a new life.

Sarang wanted to become a sportsperson. However, he was not around on the day the SSLC results were declared. The decision of Sarang’s family, which came forward to donate organs even amid their grief, was exemplary.

Sarang’s body was released to his family on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US