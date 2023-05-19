In death, student gives new lease of life to six persons

May 19, 2023 08:50 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST

The announcement of SSLC results on Friday was marked by poignant memories of Sarang V.R., a student of Government Boys HSS, Attingal, who died while undergoing treatment for injuries sustained in an accident.

Sixteen-year-old Sarang, who passed away before the SSLC results were announced, secured full A+, without any help of grace marks.

Sarang was declared brain dead after sustaining injuries while travelling with his mother in an autorickshaw near Kallambalam earlier this month.

A visibly emotional Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty who announced the results paid tribute to Sarang. The Minister, who had visited Sarang in hospital, said the teenager was awaiting the results of the SSLC examination. Though he did not survive, he helped six persons get a new lease of life through organ donation. In death, he gifted life to others, becoming an inspiration for children in the State.

Family praised

The Minister praised Sarang’s family for agreeing to donate his organs even as they struggled to come to terms with their grief.

He recalled Sarang’s love for football and his passion for the Kerala Blasters team. Minister for Health Veena George, in a Facebook post, said Sarang donated two kidneys, liver, heart valve, and two corneas to six persons, giving them a new life.

Sarang wanted to become a sportsperson. However, he was not around on the day the SSLC results were declared. The decision of Sarang’s family, which came forward to donate organs even amid their grief, was exemplary.

Sarang’s body was released to his family on Friday.