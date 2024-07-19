In crackdown on litterbugs, Corporation imposes hefty fines, seizes vehicles

A day after a meeting chaired by the Chief Minister decided to take stringent action against waste dumpers, the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation’s special squad has imposed hefty fines on nine people who attempted to dump waste into the Amayizhanjan canal. A total fine of ₹45,090 was imposed on nine people and their vehicles seized.

The all women night squad, led by Health Standing Committee Chairperson Gayathri Babu and health inspectors of the Corporation, seized two pick up trucks as well as five two wheelers used for dumping waste into the canal. Another autorickshaw driver escaped with his vehicle after being caught while collecting waste illegally. The Corporation has lodged a complaint against him with the Fort Police Station.

Mayor Arya Rajendran said in a press release that the Corporation has mechanisms to collect and process all kinds of waste, and appealed to the general public to cooperate with the civic body in keeping the city clean. Public can contact the Mayor’s complaint redressal cell or the Mayor’s phone number (94473 77477) to clear their doubts on the various waste collection and processing mechanisms available under the Corporation.

