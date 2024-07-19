GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

In crackdown on litterbugs, Corporation imposes hefty fines, seizes vehicles

Published - July 19, 2024 10:09 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

A day after a meeting chaired by the Chief Minister decided to take stringent action against waste dumpers, the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation’s special squad has imposed hefty fines on nine people who attempted to dump waste into the Amayizhanjan canal. A total fine of ₹45,090 was imposed on nine people and their vehicles seized.

The all women night squad, led by Health Standing Committee Chairperson Gayathri Babu and health inspectors of the Corporation, seized two pick up trucks as well as five two wheelers used for dumping waste into the canal. Another autorickshaw driver escaped with his vehicle after being caught while collecting waste illegally. The Corporation has lodged a complaint against him with the Fort Police Station.

Mayor Arya Rajendran said in a press release that the Corporation has mechanisms to collect and process all kinds of waste, and appealed to the general public to cooperate with the civic body in keeping the city clean. Public can contact the Mayor’s complaint redressal cell or the Mayor’s phone number (94473 77477) to clear their doubts on the various waste collection and processing mechanisms available under the Corporation.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.