Watch | In conversation with Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan

21 March 2021 15:59 IST

A video interview with Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan where he talks about the upcoming assembly elections in Kerala.

Pinarayi Vijayan, Kerala Chief Minister and Polit Bureau member of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), is the lead campaigner for the Left Democratic Front (LDF) in the Kerala Assembly polls. He is also contesting from Dharmadom constituency in Kannur for the second time. Seeking the mandate for a return to power, he started off the front’s campaign in Wayanad early this week. Mr. Vijayan speaks to the Hindu on LDF coming to power in Kerala and the significance of this election.

