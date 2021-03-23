Kerala
23 March 2021 14:16 IST
Watch | In conversation with A.K. Saseendran
A video interview with NCP leader and Kerala Transport Minister A.K. Saseendran.
Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and Kerala Transport Minister A.K. Saseendran will be contesting from Elathur in Kozhikode district. A native of Kannur, Mr. Saseendran has been in the fray eight times and won in five polls. He will be running from Elathur for the third time.
