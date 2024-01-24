In centenary year, ULCCS plans to set up university in coop. sector

January 24, 2024 07:46 pm | Updated 07:46 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Uralungal Labour Contractors’ Cooperative Society (ULCCS), on its centenary year, is planning to set up a university under its wing, said to be the first of its kind in the cooperative sector in the country.

Chairman Rameshan Paleri told reporters at a ‘Meet the Press’ programme of the Calicut Press Club in Kozhikode on Wednesday that the group was ready to take up the responsibility if and when the government gave its approval.

“We have pitched this idea before the State government. Rest is in their court,” Mr. Paleri said. “The current education system need to change into a practice oriented one,” he said.

Set up in 1925 as a collective of road labourers, the society grew into a corporate entity in the last quarter of the century. Over the past two decades, it has taken up ventures such as UL Cyber Park and the two Craft Villages, one at Vellar Thiruvananthapuram and another at Iringal, Kozhikode, besides venturing into sectors such as education and agriculture.

It is the second biggest cooperative society in the world with 18,000 members. “The group was set up on the directives of Vagbhadananda (a social reformer of the early 20th century) and have followed his teachings through out. We faced the allegations against us with truth and honesty,” Mr.Paleri said.

As part of the centenary celebrations, the ULCCS would be organising two seminars. An international seminar would be held to discuss the changes in the construction sector, new technology, machinery, and sustainable development. Another one to be held at UL Cyber Park would be on developing the cooperative sector as an alternative to the public sector.

“We have to ensure jobs to all the 18,000 members and we need bigger projects for it. As much as 20% of our workforce are guest labourers and each one is the member of the society for the duration they are here. They get all the benefits that the other members get, such as free meals, insurance worth ₹40 lakh, and bonuses,” Mr. Paleri said.

In the past 100 years, the group has completed 7,500 projects, which include 70,000 km of roads, 370 bridges, and 3,000 buildings. The society has a turnover of ₹2,399 crore at present.

