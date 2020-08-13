In an all-time high, State reports 1,564 cases

Kerala reported 1,564 cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, the highest single-day cases so far, taking the State’s cumulative case burden till date to 39,708. The State also reported 766 recoveries.
Of the new cases, nearly 90 %, 1,404 cases, are locally acquired infections. The number of health workers affected are 15. The authorities have not been able to establish an epidemiological link in 98 cases.’
Three deaths
Three more deaths were added to the official data of the State, taking the total number deaths to 129. The deaths reported on Thursday were one each in Thiruvananthapuram, Kozhikode, and Malappuram.
Among the districts, Thiruvananthapuram reported the highest number of cases on Thursday, at 434, of which all except a lone case are locally acquired infections. Disease transmission remains high ing Palakkad and Malappuram too, where 202 cases each were reported.
Ernakulam reported 115 cases while in other districts, case numbers reported were less than 100.
The number of patients currently undergoing treatment in various hospitals in the State now is 13,839. The number of recoveries reported ion the State till date is 25,688.
The total number of samples tested by the State in the last 24 hours is 31,270. The number of hotspots in the State is 544.
