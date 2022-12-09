In Alappuzha, a septuagenarian cattle lover awaits help to keep her ‘pets’ safe

December 09, 2022 08:20 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

It is quite common for canines and felines to roam the houses of their guardians freely. But at the house of Ushadevi K., 71, at Thaickal near Cherthala, cattle is the household pet.

Kalyanikutty, the youngest among her small herd of bovines, seems firmly settled in the modest home. The cow, which celebrated its first birthday last week, shares the same room with the septuagenarian and enjoys watching TV and melodies sung by her foster mother. “I brought Kalyanikutty into the house soon after her birth. She is not the first one to live in the house. Both her siblings – Kannan (a bull) and Thrayambaka (a cow) lived in the living room of the house. Their mother Lakshmi, who was donated to me by a person, and other cows too had spent time inside before moving to the shed outside to make space for the younger ones,” says Ms. Ushadevi while cuddling Kalyanikutty.

A lifelong love for bovines

The elderly woman who enjoys the company of cattle started keeping them as pets in her childhood. “When I was a child, someone brought a cow to my home requesting us to look after it for a couple of months. My parents agreed and soon I befriended the animal. After I got married, I took cattle rearing, out of my love for bovines, more seriously. There was a time when I reared 17 cows at a time. I lost my husband 18 years ago and our son moved to another house sometime back, but I never felt lonely. I am always in the company of cows,” says the cattle lover who currently owns four head of cattle.

Ms. Ushadevi has never sold her cows. She looks after them until they die due to old age or other natural causes. One of her cows named Kingini lived for over 25 years. Ushadevi, who won awards including those instituted by the Agriculture and Social Justice departments, nowadays works odd jobs and depends on the widow pension scheme to feed her cattle. “Agriculture Minister P. Prasad and filmstar Suresh Gopi, the latter visited my home last month, have promised help, but nothing concrete has happened so far. The only thing I ask authorities is assistance to construct a good cattle shed to keep my flock safe,” she says.