In a test of grit, 13-year-old girl from Cherthala scales Friendship Peak

It is no ordinary feat for a 13-year-old girl to scale 15,748 feet (4,799.99 m), navigating snowy and muddy conditions, a continuously steep ascent, and rugged terrain. Proving that age is no barrier to adventure, Anna Mary, a Class VIII student at St. Mary’s Girls High School, Cherthala in Alappuzha, last month scaled most of Mt. Friendship (Friendship Peak) in the Pir Panjal range of the Himalayas.

Anna accompanied by her father Shine Varghese from Cherthala completed the trek in six days. Though the father-daughter duo had planned to summit the peak at an altitude of 17,352.36 (5,289 metres), they stopped at 15,748 feet after Anna developed a headache.

In the final part of the trek, Anna participated in a technical climb of the peak using ice-climbing tools to navigate the demanding terrain. “Though I have done a few relatively small adventure treks with my father, this one was entirely different,” says Anna.

High challenges

"The expedition was a true test of grit. The high altitude presented its own challenges: thin air with less oxygen made every step arduous, and the unforgiving environment subjected us to everything from extreme weather to icy streams. To survive, we relied on melted glacier water for hydration and slept in mountain tents," she adds.

Apart from her father, she was joined by eleven fellow adventurers from across India, including a 13-year-old girl from Haryana, on the expedition. Prior to scaling the peak, the girl prepared for the trek with the help of a private agency.

“Adventure experiences provide a chance to connect with nature and foster valuable life skills. They teach teamwork, resilience, the importance of setting and achieving goals, and the ability to adapt to challenging situations. I think the younger generation, like me, should get addicted to sports, not drugs,” says Anna.

The father-daughter duo has already set their next goal- climbing Mount Kilimanjaro, the highest mountain peak in Africa. Preethi is Anna’s mother.