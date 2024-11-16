In a first, rare Red-Headed Vulture spotted in Kasaragod

In a remarkable first, the critically endangered Red-Headed Vulture has been sighted in Kasaragod, marking a significant addition to the region’s avian biodiversity. The rare find was documented at Manhampothikunnu near Mavungal by bird watcher Sreelal K. Mohan, a resident of Chemttamvayal, Kanhangad. The discovery brings the total number of bird species recorded in the district to an impressive 407.

Sreelal, who captured a photograph of the vulture, said that sightings of the species outside the Wayanad region were exceedingly rare. “This is the first recorded sighting of the Red-Headed Vulture in Kasaragod, which is significant as its presence in Kerala has mostly been limited to Wayanad,” he added. The sighting offers hope for the recovery of a species that has seen a dramatic population decline in recent years.

Wayanad has long been a stronghold for vulture species in the State, including critically endangered ones like the White-Rumped Vulture and the Indian Vulture, as well as endangered species like the Egyptian Vulture. Near-threatened species such as the Cinereous Vulture and the Himalayan Griffon are also spotted there, alongside the Eurasian Griffon, classified as of “least concern.” However, the Red-Headed Vulture, distinguished by its scarlet crown and black body, is one of the rarest species in the region, making its appearance in Kasaragod a significant event.

This bird, also known as the “Asian King Vulture,” is distinguished by its striking red head and impressive wingspan of up to 2.5 m. Weighing around 5 kg and averaging over 80 cm in length, the vulture is primarily solitary, often seen alone or with a mate. Its black plumage is marked by a distinctive white patch on the abdomen, which becomes more prominent during flight. Breeding typically takes place between November and January.

Until the 1970s, vultures were a common sight in the State, but their numbers began to decline due to habitat loss, food scarcity, and, most notably, the use of diclofenac—a drug given to cattle that proved fatal to vultures feeding on carcasses. The chemical toxicity has played a major role in the steep decline of vulture populations across India.

“The reduction in the use of diclofenac and ongoing conservation efforts may be contributing to a gradual recovery of vulture populations,” Mr. Sreelal said. He added that vultures often disperse to new areas in search of food, and their movement to Kasaragod could signal a positive trend in their population dynamics.

The Red-Headed Vulture is typically found in Central India, Nepal, Myanmar, Thailand, Vietnam, and parts of Kerala, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu. Its discovery further establishes the district as an emerging avian biodiversity hotspot. Last November, an Egyptian Vulture was also spotted at Chemttamvayal, Kanhangad, reinforcing the district’s growing significance as a haven for rare bird species.

The sighting has sparked renewed interest among ornithologists and conservationists, who see it as an opportunity to stress the importance of protecting habitats for these majestic scavengers. “While this sighting is promising, there is an urgent need for increased awareness and conservation efforts to ensure the survival of these critically endangered birds,” Sreelal emphasised.

As the avian diversity of the district continues to grow, the presence of the Red-Headed Vulture offers a glimmer of hope for vulture conservation in the State, a region where these majestic birds were once a common sight in the skies.