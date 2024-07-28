GIFT a SubscriptionGift
In a first, Periyar Tiger Reserve installs wind turbine in its forests for power generation

Power generated through the turbine will help in the functioning of real-time monitoring cameras and Wi-Fi connectivity within its forests

Published - July 28, 2024 08:15 pm IST - IDUKKI

Sandeep Vellaram
A wind turbine installed in the Periyar Tiger Reserve at Thekkady.

A wind turbine installed in the Periyar Tiger Reserve at Thekkady. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

In a pioneering move, Periyar Tiger Reserve (PTR) in Thekkady has installed a wind turbine to generate power for real-time monitoring cameras and Wi-Fi connectivity within its forests.

The PTR East Division comprises 17 forest sections where mobile network connectivity is currently unavailable. Until now, these sections have relied on solar power for wireless communication andforoperations at the forest section offices. However, the foggy climate and heavy rain often impede efficiency of these solar panels.

Elaborating on the project, Siby K.E., Thekkady range officer said, “We have already installed real-time monitoring cameras throughout the forests to track animal movements and transmit data to Thekkady. A 1-kilowatt wind turbine has been installed at Mangaladevi, a location with strong winds. This turbine charges batteries that power the cameras.”

Antenna installed

The wind turbine also enhances internet connectivity within deep forest station premises. The PTR has a dedicated Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) line in Thekkady. “We have also installed a small antenna on the wind turbine, enabling forest staff at three stations to access the internet,’’ Mr. Siby added.

“Previously, forest officials spent up to two weeks without network connectivity. This new system allows them to contact their families and colleagues through Wi-Fi. As the trial phase of the project has been highly successful, the department is now planning to extend it to other sections within PTR. The wind turbine installation cost ₹2 lakh,” said the official.

The Kerala State Forest Protective Staff Organisation (KSFPSO), an association representing frontline forest officials, has welcomed the initiative. “This Wi-Fi facility addresses a long-term demand of forest officials, who often lead isolated lives during their duty periods. The new system allows them to stay connected with their loved ones and the outside world. We urge the Forests department to quickly install wind turbines and Wi-Fi facilities in all sections of PTR and other deep forests in the State,” said Santosh P.G., KSFPSO Idukki district secretary.

