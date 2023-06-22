In a first, KTU offers PhD admission to BTech graduates

June 22, 2023 10:37 pm | Updated 10:37 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University has become the first university in the State to offer PhD admission to those who have completed four-year degree programmes when it decided to allow BTech graduates to apply for PhD from the 2023-24 academic year onwards.

They will be able to pursue a doctoral degree in part-time mode while working.

The Regulations for the award of the Degree of Doctor of Philosophy by the APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University, 2023, which was sanctioned recently, enable the holders of Bachelor’s degree in engineering and architecture with a minimum CGPA (cumulative grade point average) of 7.75 to apply for admission. The eligibility requirement for PhD admission following MTech is a CGPA of 5.75.

Final-year BTech students can also apply for admission to the PhD programme by submitting the semester grades obtained thus far.

Fellowship

According to a press note, 100 full-time PhD students will receive the fellowship awarded by the university. These will be in addition to fellowships awarded by the Directorate of Technical Education to select students who undertake research in government engineering colleges.

Admission to the PhD programme will be based on an entrance examination and interview. Only those who secure at least 50% marks in the entrance examination will qualify for the interview.

The deadline for submitting applications is June 30. Further details can be obtained from the university website www.ktu.edu.in.