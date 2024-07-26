In a first, Kerala State School Sports Meet to be held along the lines of Olympics

Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty said here on Friday that this year’s school sports meet will be held here from November 4 to 11 along the lines of the Olympics, under the name ‘Kerala School Olympics Kochi 24’.

This sports meet will be held like the Olympics every four years and will feature 41 sports events. A total of 24,000 athletes will vie for prizes in the meet in the under-14, under-17 and under-19 categories. This could well emerge as the biggest sports event globally for teenagers. A meeting of the organising committee will be held in the Regional Sports Centre at 3 p.m . on Saturday.

A special assembly will be held at schools on July 27 to spread awareness among children about the spirit of Olympics. In addition, Kerala will play host to an inclusive sports meet – the first of its kind in India, from this year, he said.

The year’s school youth festival will be held from December 3 to 7 at Putharikandam Ground, Thiruvananthapuram. The events will be held in 24 venues. Sanskrit and Arabic literary fests too will be held alongside. A total of about 14,000 students will participate in 240 events, which include old art forms that few know of now.

