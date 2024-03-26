In a first, four women join Fire and Rescue Services in Kasaragod district

March 26, 2024 07:44 pm | Updated 07:45 pm IST - KASARAGOD

Breaking barriers and marking a historic moment, the Kasaragod fire station welcomed its first cohort of female firefighters. For the first time in the history of the district, four women have joined the ranks of the Fire and Rescue Services.

Kasaragod natives K. Sreejeesha from Munnad, Anushree from Kollada, Chittarikal, Preethi Prakash from Bandadka, and Aruna P. Nair from Thiruvananthapuram reported for duty on Monday, marking the culmination of their six-month training at the Fire Rescue Services Academy at Viyyur in Thrissur district.

Equipped with the necessary skills acquired during their rigorous training, they are now ready to embark on their station training and actively participate in rescue operations.

Station Officer C.P. Rajesh said the recruitment of the women signified a significant milestone for the Kasaragod fire station, enhancing the department’s capability to respond effectively to emergencies. From underwater rescue operations to firefighting, the women were prepared to tackle various challenges encountered in the line of duty, said Mr. Rajesh.

He said around 100 women were recruited into the department in Kerala. At present, 80 persons have got jobs through the Public Service Commission and are part of the force. In Kasaragod, where five people were required, four have been appointed. The remaining 20 persons from across the State have been notified.

The dedication of the new recruits was immediately put to the test as they sprung into action to rescue a pet dog trapped in a pot at Palakunnu.

Ms. Prakash said women had come a long way, and they were proving their mettle in every field, including the police and the Armed Forces. Work in the Fire and Rescue Service department is filled with challenges and risks. However, the work of saving and protecting the lives of others was a great opportunity and blessing, she added.

While traditionally a Plus Two qualification suffices for entry into the department, the newly appointed firefighters are graduates and postgraduates, underscoring their commitment to serving in the field of life-saving operations.

