May 28, 2023 08:59 pm | Updated 08:59 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The capital city is gearing up to attract more tourists by constructing an 80-m long glass bridge at the popular Akkulam Tourist Village. Billed as the first glass bridge project in the State, the bridge will be constructed in two phases. It will be around 54 feet above the ground level. The initial work for the project, which received approval from the State government, has begun.

The bridge will be constructed using imported high-quality glasses as part of the second phase of development of the Akkulam adventure tourism project. It will cost around Rs 75 lakhs in the first phase, covering a distance of 36 meters, which will be extended to 80 meters in the next phase, offering a panoramic view of the beach side.

The project was conceived after the successful launch of the Akkulam tourism project – the first phase of the project was inaugurated in 2022. Since then, the tourist destination has become a popular attraction for tourists visiting the capital city. The destination has seen a footfall of over 1.25 lakh visitors in the last six months, netting a total revenue of ₹1 crore.

Along with the glass bridge, a toy train service, virtual reality zone, pets’ park, and mud race course will also be launched in Akkulam tourist village soon as part of the second phase of the work. The Akkulam tourist village is jointly managed and maintained by the District Tourism Promotion Council, Thiruvananthapuram, and Vattiyoorkavu Youth Brigade Entrepreneurs Co-Operative Society.

