In a first, Dharmadam constituency to prepare water budget

December 15, 2023 01:44 am | Updated 01:45 am IST - KANNUR

The Hindu Bureau

In a ground-breaking initiative, the Dharmadam Assembly constituency has begun work on a water budget under a project named ‘Urava.’

It is for the first time that a constituency is preparing a water budget, which aims at ensuring sustainable water supply for various purposes while maintaining water resources.

A workshop held in Vengad discussed ways to address geographical variations among the eight grams panchayats in the Dharmadam constituency considering factors such as rainfall, slope of land, extent of watershed, and farming practices.

Each panchayat will have a separate water budget, allowing precise understanding of water-related requirements. It includes water management, suggesting changes in farming methods, and determining water conservation strategies. Once the water budgets are finalised, there will be agreements on surplus water availability and its efficient utilisation.

Local government-level plans for optimising use of water will be part of the comprehensive strategy.

The water budget initiative seeks to transform the region into a water-secure area.

