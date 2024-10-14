GIFT a SubscriptionGift
In a first, CMFRI to launch Fish Walk in Kochi

It will offer the public and students a hands-on opportunity to learn about fish and marine biodiversity

Published - October 14, 2024 10:20 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

In a new initiative to popularise marine biodiversity education, the Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI) will launch the first-ever Fish Walk in Kochi. Similar to popular bird watching, the Fish Walk will offer the public and students a hands-on opportunity to learn about fish and marine biodiversity in the region.

The inaugural Fish Walk will be held on October 19 with subsequent walks scheduled for October 26 and November 16 and 23.

The initiative will provide opportunities for fish enthusiasts to join scientists and experts on field trips to marine fish landing centres to record marine biodiversity. Participants can learn about the diverse marine organisms and participate in data collection surveys. The experience would provide a deeper understanding of the marine ecosystem and the importance of conservation efforts, said a CMFRI press release.

“Fish Walk is a landmark initiative in line with the citizen science approach that promises to inspire and educate the public about the wonders of marine life,” said CMFRI Director Grinson George.

“The opportunity will be used to impart scientific knowledge about marine biodiversity to the people. Fish Walks also aim to raise public awareness about the challenges faced by the fisheries sector. In addition, it is an attempt to unite people who are interested in fish and marine biodiversity. By involving citizens in marine scientific research, the CMFRI aims to foster a participatory approach for marine biodiversity and promote its conservation,” Dr. George added.

A limited number of participants will be selected based on their statement of interest. Students from schools and colleges and individuals passionate about marine biology are encouraged to apply. Interested applicants should submit their name, age, Aadhaar number, affiliation, and a brief statement explaining their interest in the Fish Walk to fishwalkcmfri@gmail.com on or before October 17. Phone 83010-48849.

