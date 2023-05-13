ADVERTISEMENT

In a first, cadaver liver transplant done at Kottayam MCH

May 13, 2023 11:38 pm | Updated 11:38 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

First deceased donor liver transplantation in public sector in Kerala

The Hindu Bureau

The first deceased donor liver transplantation in the public sector which took place at Kottayam Government Medical College Hospital (MCH) on April 25 has been hailed as a success, with the organ recipient leaving the hospital on Saturday after making a full recovery.

The 52-year-old organ recipient, Sujatha, a native of Wayanad, had received the liver from 23-year-old Kailasnath, who had died three weeks ago.

This is the first deceased donor liver transplantation in a government hospital in the State, while living donor liver transplant surgeries have been successfully completed at Kottayam and Thiruvananthapuram Government Medical College Hospitals.

Health Minister Veena George visited Sujatha at the Kottayam MCH on Saturday and congratulated the medical team.

