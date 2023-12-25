In a first, Beypore Water Fest to feature drone light show

December 25, 2023 06:38 pm | Updated 06:38 pm IST - Kozhikode:

A drone light show will add colour to the festivities of the third edition of Beypore International Water Fest that begins at Beypore on Tuesday. Claimed to be the first time in the state, as many as 250 drones will be deployed for the show to be held on December 28 and 29 at Beypore Marina Beach from 7 pm. The show is being performed by a New Delhi-based IT startup.

Tourism Minister P.A Mohamed Riyas said the drone light show will be one of the major attractions of the festival this year and that introduction of such riveting and different ideas along with water sports events and entertainments would help attract more tourists and visitors to the annual event.

The Minister will inaugurate the festival at Beypore at 6.30 p.m. on Tuesday. The major activities of the festival will be held at Beypore Marina Beach, Kozhikode Beach, Chaliyam and Nallur. Several programmes have also been planned in different parts of the city to attract international tourists as well as domestic tourists.

ADVERTISEMENT

The festival also features an array of cultural programmes, mega food festival and adventure sports activities, besides the opportunity for visiting Navy and Coast Guard ships, international kite fest featuring five countries, dinghy boat race, fly board demo, surf ski demo, flea market, paramotoring, sailing regatta and net throwing. The Responsible Tourism and Textile Art Fest to be held at E.K.Nayanar Mini stadium at Nallur, Feroke, featuring textile artists from different parts of the country, is a first of its kind in the state.

The festival is being organised by the Department of Tourism in association with the District Administration and District Tourism Promotion Council.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT