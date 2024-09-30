GIFT a SubscriptionGift
In a first, all-girls NCC music band from State selected for Republic Day parade

Newman College band chosen for the parade on January 26, 2025. The band includes cadets from Nirmala College, Mar Athanasius College, and St. Peter’s College too

Published - September 30, 2024 07:58 pm IST - IDUKKI

The Hindu Bureau
The all-girls NCC music band in Thodupuzha Newman College in Idukki.

The all-girls NCC music band in Thodupuzha Newman College in Idukki. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

An all-girls National Cadet Corps (NCC) music band from the State has been selected for the first time to participate in the Republic Day parade. According to officials, only four NCC music bands from across the country have been chosen for the parade, with the team from Newman College, Thodupuzha, being the sole representative from Kerala.

Capt. Prageesh C. Mathew, Associate NCC Officer at Newman College, said the 45-member girls’ team would perform at the parade on January 26, 2025. “The music band was formed in 2016, after instruments were provided by Rejina Joseph, former head of the Physics Department,” he said.

“I am extremely happy and proud to see a dream realised through the dedication of my cadets. This achievement stands as a shining example of women’s empowerment, made possible by the combined efforts of the NCC and Newman College,” he said.

Leading the band in New Delhi will be Radhika M.R., a final-year economics student. “I am excited to be in this coveted position and will treat this as a stepping stone to my dream of being an officer in the armed forces,” said Ms. Radhika.

The Newman College band includes 28 girl cadets from Newman College, along with nine cadets from Nirmala College, Muvattupuzha, and four cadets each from Mar Athanasius College, Kothamangalam, and St. Peter’s College, Kolencherry. The college has separate NCC music bands for girls and boys. The college has also been awarded the Best NCC Institution Award twice.

The patron of Newman and Nirmala Colleges, Kothamangalam bishop Mar George Madathikkandathil, expressed his delight at the achievement, describing it as a proud moment for the Kothamangalam diocese.

