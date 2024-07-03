In a first, Alappuzha district panchayat launches ‘Palliative Sena’ to care for bedridden patients

T. Sreedevi, 28, from Pattanakkad in Alappuzha recently underwent a short training programme on palliative care conducted under the aegis of Alappuzha district panchayat. She is eagerly waiting to “start caring for bedridden patients” by visiting homes.

Ms. Sreedevi is among 220 volunteers from across the district who after completing the training participated in the ‘passing-out’ programme on Tuesday joined the ‘Palliative Sena’ (palliative care volunteer team) of the local body.

Touted as the first-of-its-kind initiative by a district panchayat in the State, the team will ensure better care and support to people confined to bed by ailments or old age.

According to Alappuzha district panchayat authorities, there are 25,000 patients in the district requiring palliative care.

“It is the first time in the State that a district panchayat has formed a strong palliative care team. The initiative will help expand palliative care to thousands of patients in the district. Alappuzha district has become a model for the rest of the State in palliative care,” said Alappuzha district panchayat president K.G. Rajeshwari.

The district panchayat has earlier prepared a comprehensive palliative care policy to provide support and care to individuals facing life-threatening illnesses and their families. Authorities said the strength of the volunteer team would be increased to 500. In the next phase, the local body plans to provide the service of trained doctors to patients in need of palliative care at home.

“Several organisations are providing palliative care in the district. However, a large number of patients needing home care are not being covered. The Palliative Sena will help fill this gap to some extent. Those seeking palliative care volunteers can hire them by contacting the respective block committees and paying a fee, which will be finalized in the coming days.,” said R. Riyas, member, Health Standing Committee, Alappuzha district panchayat.

Mr. Riyas said the launch of the palliative care volunteer team would ease the burden on the palliative care nurses in grama panchayats. “They will now be able to attend low-income patients more often,” he said, adding the district panchayat would set up palliative wards in Government Taluk and District hospitals in Alappuzha.

All the members of the volunteer team are aged below 50 with different educational qualifications.

