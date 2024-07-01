In a first, a government school forms a student Chenda Melam troupe

In a pioneering move, the Government High School in Pazhayarikandam, Idukki, has formed a 35-member student Chenda Melam troupe named “Kaladeepam” to encourage students’ extracurricular activities.

This initiative aims to redirect students’ focus from mobile phones to more constructive activities, especially in the post-pandemic period.

Parent Teachers Association (PTA) president Jayan A.J. said, “After the pandemic, we observed that many children were becoming addicted to mobile phones. To divert their attention, the teachers and PTA jointly initiated various activities and decided to establish a students-only Chenda Melam troupe.”

The Chenda Melam troupe began their “Thayambaka” training in April 2023, under the guidance of experts Dhijesh P.D. and Prakashan P.J.

The troupe comprises 28 boys and seven girls from Classes 1 to 7. After 15 months of rigorous training, the students and their parents jointly purchased 18 Chendas for the troop. “The students were very enthusiastic about learning Chenda Melam, including the girls,” said Mr. Prakashan.

During the vacation, the female students had opportunities to perform at temple and church venues upon request.

Ravikumar K.V., a teacher and coordinator of the school’s extracurricular activities, highlighted that nearly 1,000 students are enrolled, with over 500 participating in various extracurricular activities.

“Most of our students come from low-income families and lack access to extracurricular activities outside of school. The parents have been fully supportive of the school’s initiatives. Headmaster in Charge Juby Johnson oversees all extracurricular activities,” said Ravikumar.

In addition to the Chenda Melam troupe, the school has also formed a 20-member Band Melam troop, which is currently undergoing training. “The troupe’s Arangetam will be held in two months,” added Mr. Ravikumar. The school also offers training in yoga, music, drawing, newspaper reading and martial arts.

District Police Chief T.K. Vishnu Pradeep will inaugurate the debut performance of the Chenda Melam troupe on July 6 at the school auditorium. “After the Arangetam, the troupe will perform during school and public holidays, based on bookings from various organizations,” says Mr. Jayan.