GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

In a first, a government school forms a student Chenda Melam troupe

Published - July 01, 2024 08:17 pm IST - IDUKKI

Sandeep Vellaram

In a pioneering move, the Government High School in Pazhayarikandam, Idukki, has formed a 35-member student Chenda Melam troupe named “Kaladeepam” to encourage students’ extracurricular activities.

This initiative aims to redirect students’ focus from mobile phones to more constructive activities, especially in the post-pandemic period.

Parent Teachers Association (PTA) president Jayan A.J. said, “After the pandemic, we observed that many children were becoming addicted to mobile phones. To divert their attention, the teachers and PTA jointly initiated various activities and decided to establish a students-only Chenda Melam troupe.”

The Chenda Melam troupe began their “Thayambaka” training in April 2023, under the guidance of experts Dhijesh P.D. and Prakashan P.J.

The troupe comprises 28 boys and seven girls from Classes 1 to 7. After 15 months of rigorous training, the students and their parents jointly purchased 18 Chendas for the troop. “The students were very enthusiastic about learning Chenda Melam, including the girls,” said Mr. Prakashan.

During the vacation, the female students had opportunities to perform at temple and church venues upon request.

Ravikumar K.V., a teacher and coordinator of the school’s extracurricular activities, highlighted that nearly 1,000 students are enrolled, with over 500 participating in various extracurricular activities.

“Most of our students come from low-income families and lack access to extracurricular activities outside of school. The parents have been fully supportive of the school’s initiatives. Headmaster in Charge Juby Johnson oversees all extracurricular activities,” said Ravikumar.

In addition to the Chenda Melam troupe, the school has also formed a 20-member Band Melam troop, which is currently undergoing training. “The troupe’s Arangetam will be held in two months,” added Mr. Ravikumar. The school also offers training in yoga, music, drawing, newspaper reading and martial arts.

District Police Chief T.K. Vishnu Pradeep will inaugurate the debut performance of the Chenda Melam troupe on July 6 at the school auditorium. “After the Arangetam, the troupe will perform during school and public holidays, based on bookings from various organizations,” says Mr. Jayan.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.