In a first, a college sets up a sandalwood garden on its campus

Updated - July 07, 2024 08:54 pm IST

Published - July 07, 2024 08:15 pm IST - IDUKKI

Initiative of IHRD College of Applied Science and Marayur Sandal Division; 44 first-year degree students plant a sapling each on the first day

Sandeep Vellaram

Students planting sandalwood saplings on the College of Applied Science (IHRD) campus at Kanthalloor in Marayur with the assistance of forest officials and college authorities. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The first-year degree students of the College of Applied Science under the Institute of Human Resources Development (IHRD) at Kanthalloor in Marayur have started their new academic year with lessons on the importance of forest conservation.

In a first in Kerala, the students will establish a sandalwood garden on their college campus in Marayur, renowned for its natural sandalwood forests.

Marayur Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) M.G. Vinod Kumar said: “during discussions on starting the four-year degree course, we suggested the establishment of a sandalwood garden on the campus, and the Principal agreed. The sandal division provided a sapling each to the first-year students.”

According to officials, 44 students were selected for the four-year degree course in the first allotment and the students planted 44 saplings on the campus.

Principal Sujy P. Thelakkad said the students took part in the initiative with much enthusiasm. “Some of the students, including those from Thiruvananthapuram and Malappuram districts, have not yet seen a sandalwood tree. In the next four years, the students will ensure the conservation of each of the sapling. Once they complete the course, they will entrust the next batch with the conservation of the trees,” said Ms. Thelakkad.

“The biodiversity club and the National Service Scheme (NSS) in the college will assist in the project,” said Ms. Thelakkad.

S. Indrajith, an official of the college, said the saplings were planted on 20 cents. “The officials of the Marayur Sandal Division will monitor the growth of the garden every month,” he said.

Mr. Kumar said that the saplings would grow into trees in four years. “If any sapling does not grow, we will provide another one. The project also aims at raising awareness of protecting and cultivating sandalwood trees,” said Mr. Kumar.

In the previous Budget, the State government announced that it would take steps to boost the cultivation of sandalwood as a crop in the State.

