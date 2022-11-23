In a first, a campus theatre group stages tribal poetry in Idukki

November 23, 2022 07:54 pm | Updated 07:54 pm IST - IDUKKI

In a first, a campus theatre group in Idukki has come up with a new production based on tribal literature of the region.

The play, conceptualised by the group from Nedumkandam BEd College, comprises two poems – Pachaveedu and Niranilapenum Kattukathayum – penned by Ashokan Marayur, a tribal poet. The play premiered at the college recently.

College Principal Rajeev Puliyoor said the theatre production was aimed at offering insights into the world of tribal literature. “The play, staged in both Malayalam and Muthuvan dialect, was premiered in the presence of the poet himself,” he said.

Mr. Puliyoor said the poems by Mr. Marayur portray tribal life, especially the Muthuvan community life at Edamalakkudy. “We are used to staging productions on common issues. This year, we decided to bring out a production on the district’s own tribal culture,” said Mr. Puliyoor.

Pachaveedu portrays the relationship between humans and the nature, while Niranilapenum Kattukathayum describes the lives of tribal women. A team led by veteran theatre artiste Parthasarathi choreographed the production.

Speaking about the plays, Mr. Marayur termed the theatre production of his poems as a great honour to the entire tribal community. “I’m glad to see the forests and the characters from my works come alive on the stage,” he said.

Pachaveedu, published in 2017, received the Kerala Sahitya Akademi’s Kanakasree award in 2018. The work was also included in the syllabus of MA Malayalam of the Calicut University.

“The award was a recognition of the language of our tribal community. I hope the play will create more awareness about the tribal culture in the world outside,” added Mr. Marayur.