In 2022, monsoon gave State a bounty, left behind little damage

January 01, 2023 09:34 pm | Updated 09:34 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The year 2022 was kind to Kerala, monsoon-wise, with no major devastation reported in rains. The State received a total of 2,896.1 mm rainfall in 2022 against the average of 2,894.5 mm with several dams receiving copious inflows and improving the water table. The northeast monsoon ended on December 31.

Whereas 2021 was one of the wettest years in the recorded rain history of Kerala with the State registering an annual rainfall of 3,610.2 mm, the sixth highest rainfall in the last 121-year recorded history of the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The highest ever recorded northeast monsoon rainfall of 1,012.3 mm, the sixth highest pre-monsoon rainfall of 750.7 mm in the last 121 years, and the highest ever recorded winter rainfall of 114.1 mm helped the State net a record rainfall in 2021.

In 2022, the winter, southwest, and northeast monsoon rainfalls were below the long-period average, but around 85% excess pre-monsoon rains recorded during the summer months aided by cyclones over the Bay of Bengal bridged the shortfall in the annual cumulative rainfall. The spatial distribution of rain was also even to some extent.

During the southwest monsoon, which accounts for around 70% of the total rainfall in Kerala, Alappuzha, Kollam, and Thiruvananthapuram witnessed deficient rainfall, while Kannur, Kasaragod, Malappuram, Palakkad, and Thrissur districts witnessed shortfall in northeast monsoon rains, which account for around 17% of the total rainfall in the State.