ADVERTISEMENT

In 2022, monsoon gave State a bounty, left behind little damage

January 01, 2023 09:34 pm | Updated 09:34 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The State received 2,896.1 mm rainfall in 2022 against the average of 2,894.5 mm with several dams receiving copious inflows

The Hindu Bureau

The year 2022 was kind to Kerala, monsoon-wise, with no major devastation reported in rains. The State received a total of 2,896.1 mm rainfall in 2022 against the average of 2,894.5 mm with several dams receiving copious inflows and improving the water table. The northeast monsoon ended on December 31.

Whereas 2021 was one of the wettest years in the recorded rain history of Kerala with the State registering an annual rainfall of 3,610.2 mm, the sixth highest rainfall in the last 121-year recorded history of the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The highest ever recorded northeast monsoon rainfall of 1,012.3 mm, the sixth highest pre-monsoon rainfall of 750.7 mm in the last 121 years, and the highest ever recorded winter rainfall of 114.1 mm helped the State net a record rainfall in 2021.

In 2022, the winter, southwest, and northeast monsoon rainfalls were below the long-period average, but around 85% excess pre-monsoon rains recorded during the summer months aided by cyclones over the Bay of Bengal bridged the shortfall in the annual cumulative rainfall. The spatial distribution of rain was also even to some extent.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

During the southwest monsoon, which accounts for around 70% of the total rainfall in Kerala, Alappuzha, Kollam, and Thiruvananthapuram witnessed deficient rainfall, while Kannur, Kasaragod, Malappuram, Palakkad, and Thrissur districts witnessed shortfall in northeast monsoon rains, which account for around 17% of the total rainfall in the State.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US