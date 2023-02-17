Improved techniques for early detection important in treating cancer: Carl-Henrik Heldin

February 17, 2023 07:03 pm | Updated 07:03 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Carl-Henrik Heldin, Director, Ludwig Institute for Cancer Research, Uppsala, Sweden, and Chairman of the Board of the Nobel Foundation, has stressed the need for improved techniques that help in the early detection of cancer.

Improved imaging techniques play a crucial role in this regard, Prof. Heldin said, noting that the chances of curing a patient with cancer hinges a lot on detecting it early when it is still confined to its primary location. He spoke on the latest trends in cancer research at a lecture and interaction organised by the Kerala State Council for Science, Technology and Environment (KSCSTE) here on Friday.

Talking about the emerging paradigm shifts in cancer treatment, he also underscored the relevance of optimisation of combination treatments, improved immunotherapy and the successful identification of the ‘Achilles heels’ of tumors. Prof. Heldin said cancer treatment has progressed over the decades with an increasing number of patients getting treated today. But there is still a long way to go, he said.

Improvement

‘’If you look at cancer diagnosis 40 years ago, the risk of dying from cancer was, maybe, in the order of two-thirds. Today, the risk of dying of it is one-third. That is a tremendous improvement. However, there is still a long way to go. Still, too many people die from cancer,’‘ he said.

Prof. Heldin stressed the need for treatment methods that have less side-effects compared to standard ones like surgery, radiation and chemotherapy. Also, a major challenge in cancer treatment is successfully avoiding the resistance mechanisms to the treatment, he said.

Combined treatment

Clinical trials are also progressing on combining treatment methods which take the best from targeted treatments and immunotherapy, he said.

Chief Secretary V. P. Joy inaugurated the function. KSCSTE executive vice president K. P. Sudheer and KSCSTE member secretary S. Pradeep Kumar also spoke. Researchers and scientists from the Regional Cancer Centre, Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Biotechnology, Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology, Institute of Advanced Virology, and Jawaharlal Nehru Tropical Botanic Garden and Research Institute and school students interacted with Prof. Heldin.