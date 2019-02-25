Improved infra facility for courts: CM

Many courts in the State lack basic infrastructure facility that, at times, even affect the smooth conduct of various court proceedings too, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said.

Mr. Vijayan was inaugurating the work on the all new court complex at Thirumoolapuram near Thiruvalla on Sunday afternoon.

He said inadequate basic facility had been reportedly affecting the time-bound completion of various court proceedings. Improving the infrastructure facility at courts across the State would be the government’s priority, he said.

The Chief Minister said the authorities concerned should ensure time-bound completion of the court complex in Thiruvalla.

Mr. Vijayan said the Supreme Court of India giving clearance for live telecast and coverage of various court proceedings was a landmark decision ensuring transparency in the functioning of judiciary.

Legal literacy

The Chief Minister said imparting legal literacy in children would make the society understand the laws of the land, besides making people properly aware of the rights assured by the Constitution.

The Thiruvalla municipality has provided 1.32 acres of land for setting up the proposed court complex at Thirumoolapuram and the government has sanctioned ₹23.67 crore for executing the project. Justice P. Ubaid of the Kerala High Court presided over the function. He called upon the government and the Chief Minister to take necessary steps to complete the proposed court complex in a time-bound manner.

Speedy execution

Addressing the function, Mathew T. Thomas, MLA, said the court complex would be completed in the next 18 months itself. Justice Satish Ninan of the Kerala High Court delivered the keynote address. Anto Antony, MP; Cherian Polachirackal, municipal chairman; K. Ananthagopan, Kerala Shops and Commercial Establishments Workers’ Welfare Board chairman; John K. Illikkadan, principal district and sessions judge; Cherian Varughese, Thiruvalla Bar Association president; Satheesh Chathankary, association secretary; M. Sasikumar, judge of the family court; S. Sajikumar, chief judicial magistrate, and K.P. Pradeep, sub judge, also spoke.