Improve citizen service, CM tells govt. staff

Sounding a note of caution against a section of government employees deriving sadistic pleasure out of harassing citizens, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has stressed the need to respect people visiting public offices for various services.

Speaking after presenting the Chief Minister’s award for innovation in public service, he highlighted the role of collective responsibility in administration. “If the employee concerned is absent when a citizen arrives in a government office, someone else should step in to offer the service. Employees should realise that they have a responsibility to serve the public.”

Mr. Vijayan also called for democratising the civil services and offering better citizen service. The Hridyam National Health Mission, Our Responsibility to Children, Geotextile for Kuttiyadi irrigation project canal, Rejuvenation of Kuttamperoor river, Conservation of Water Resources and Paddy farming project in Mayyil panchayat won the award.

Revenue Minister E. Chandrasekharan presided over the function.