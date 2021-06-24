Imposter held on robbery charge

Accused used to pose as police officer

The police on Thursday arrested a person on the charge of waylaying a lorry carrying vegetables from Coimbatore to Muvattupuzha and decamping with ₹96 lakh.

A police team led by R. Aditya, District Police Chieft (City), nabbed Rajkumar, 37, of Kilimanur, from his hideout in Kollam.

Rajakumar used to carry out thefts after posing himself as a policeman and is nicknamed “Inspector Rajkumar”.

The waylaying of the lorry happened at Kuttanellur on March 22. The vehicle, on the way from Coimbatore to Muvattupuzha, was stopped by a car with ‘Election Urgent’ board pasted on it.

Those who came in the car introduced themselves as policemen and said they had got information that ganja was being smuggled in the lorry. Both the driver and helper were taken to the car for interrogation.

After some time, the gang dropped both of them near the lorry and drove away. Later, the driver and helper realised that ₹96 lakh kept in the lorry in a bag was missing.

On their complaint, the Ollur police began an investigation.

According to the police, the gang planned the robbery on a tip-off that money was being transported in the lorry. They prepared the plan thinking that it was hawala money. So far, six persons have been arrested in the case.