Impose UAPA: K. Sudhakaran

Cong. leader says most members in the probe team are CPI(M) supporters

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) working president K. Sudhakaran said Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) should be imposed in the killing of Mansoor, a Muslim Youth League activist, at Peringathur recently.

Otherwise, Mr. Sudhakaran told media, the Congress would move court. He said the police not imposing UAPA was an indication of bias. There was no hope of getting justice from the police. Criminal negligence by the police had helped many leaders go scot-free in the T.P. Chandrasekharan case, he said.

“Except for two, everyone in the 15-member team investigating the Mansoor case are CPI(M) supporters,” he said. Mr. Sudhakaran demanded that an investigation should be carried out by an impartial IPS officer, which would help bring out the ‘conspiracy behind the murder.’ Despite identifying 10 of the accused, no one had been arrested so far. The only arrested person was caught by the local people.

He said there was a conspiracy behind the murder. One hour before the murder, a threatening message was posted on social media. Mr. Sudhakaran said Panoli Valsan, a CPI(M) district secretariat member had hatched the conspiracy. He also suspected the role of Akash Thillankeri, an accused in the murder of YC worker Shuhaib, in Mansoor murder.