Impose two-week lockdown: KGMOA

29 April 2021 18:19 IST

‘The virus spreads from one infected person to 100 others’

With Kerala witnessing a massive surge in COVID-19 cases, the Kerala Government Medical Officers Association (KGMOA) on Thursday urged the LDF government to clamp a two-week lockdown to quell the swell.

The State had on Wednesday reported the highest single day spike of 35,013, pushing the total cases to 14.95 lakh and active cases to 2.66 lakh.

Pointing out that since the State was in the grip of a severe spread of the virus, a two-week lockdown was necessary, the association said in a letter to Chief Secretary, Dr. V. P. Joy.

Studies have shown that the mutant strains were getting transmitted from person to person through the atmosphere and this results in the spread of the virus from an infected person to 100 others.

The need now is to ensure people do not move around in public places and remain in their homes, the association said.

It also sought an increase in the strength of doctors and other medical staff, more domiciliary care centres and First Line Treatment Centres (FLTC) should be set up at the block level and tele-consultation facilities should be provided.

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) had earlier suggested a week-long lockdown.

However, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had on Wednesday made it clear that there were no plans for a Statewide lockdown as of now, but more restrictions would be put in place in a stringent manner.

“We are not planning for a lockdown now. If it is needed, we will think about it. But that will be a last resort. We will fight the pandemic by implementing stringent restrictions,” Mr. Vijayan had said.