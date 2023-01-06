Important to live one’s politics for a better society: Mallika Sarabhai

January 06, 2023 08:23 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

If one’s politics and personal life do not go together, the world that one wishes for can never be realised, danseuse and Chancellor of Kerala Kalamandalam Mallika Sarabhai has said.

She was speaking at the inauguration of the 13th national conference of the All India Democratic Women’s Association (AIDWA) at Tagore Theatre here on Friday.

Praising the gathering of such a large number of women in a democratic space that was not related to religion, she asked how many people could truly say the truth they spoke and that they lived were the same. “We have dreamt of a world that is fair, just, dignified, without extreme poverty or riches. We have come together here to fight for that world. But do we fight for it everyday in our lives?”

“Manusmriti continues to live on in the hearts of lakhs of women. They might deny it but believe in Brahmanism, in religion and caste, patriarchy, in othering people. What is the point of saying Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam if the meaning of it becomes narrower and narrower?” she said.

Change was possible only if one lived their politics, when they carried their belief that everyone had the right to exist, flourish, live in peace and with justice, and have an opinion into their homes. Unless people changed, there was no achieving a critical mass that would bring about a better society.

The conference, being hosted by the State after 36 years, got off to a rousing start with nearly 850 elected delegates, observers, and special invitees from 26 States and Union Territories, including Jammu and Kashmir, attending the conference.

AIDWA national president Malini Bhattacharya hoisted the association flag. The inaugural session began with songs, followed by a condolence resolution. Reception committee chairperson P.K. Sreemathy delivered the welcome address.

AIDWA had set new goals for the Left and democratic movement in Kerala, its patron Brinda Karat said in her keynote address, expressing hope that under the leadership of the Left Democratic Front government, there would emerge in the coming days a State that could be termed ‘women’s own country.’

“All achievements made by women through various struggles, individual and collective, since Independence were under threat from an unequal and exploitative system. The Bharatiya Janata Party government wanted to challenge the constitutional and legal existence of India and women as we knew it today. The links between secularism, democracy and equality would decide how successful the fight against toxic, communal and corporate regime at the Centre would be,“ she said.

Human rights activist Teesta Setalvad spoke about the thousands of solidarity post-cards sent by AIDWA activists from across the country when she was in jail. The current regime, she said, was a combination of political, social, and religious right and far-economic right and in it, women’s status was falling and violence against them was on the rise.

Cruelty in crimes against women had grown as had voyeurism, and there was selective showcasing of some of the violence to ‘other’ some communities and sections. This was a huge challenge for the women’s movement. “The politics of the current regime is a challenge to our organised, emancipatory politics,” she said.