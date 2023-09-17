  1. The Union Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying will arrive in Kozhikode to conduct field investigations after the Nipah outbreak in the district.
  2. External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar will speak on the G20 theme at the Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology in Thiruvananthapuram.
  3. External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar will be the Chief Guest at the Prime Minister’s Vishwakarma event in Thiruvananthapuram.
  4. Kerala Chief Justice A.J. Desai will inaugurate the judicial colloquium on anti-human trafficking in Kochi.