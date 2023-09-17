- The Union Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying will arrive in Kozhikode to conduct field investigations after the Nipah outbreak in the district.
- External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar will speak on the G20 theme at the Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology in Thiruvananthapuram.
- External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar will be the Chief Guest at the Prime Minister’s Vishwakarma event in Thiruvananthapuram.
- Kerala Chief Justice A.J. Desai will inaugurate the judicial colloquium on anti-human trafficking in Kochi.
