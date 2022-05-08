Top developments to watch out from Kerala today

Shigella scare in Kerala Health experts are studying the relatively high incidence of diarrhoea cases among children across the State to rule out the possibility of a shigella outbreak. Cyclone Asani might bring heavy rains Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast that the Cyclone Asani brewing over the Bay of Bengal could bring heavy showers to Kerala, raising the spectre of more crop loss. Food safety inspections gather pace Health authorities are raiding hotels, restaurants, hospital canteens and bars to enforce food safety norms following the death of a 13-year-old girl student from food poisoning in Kasargod last week. The incident had caused public outrage and consumer organisations in Kozhikode will demonstrate in front of eateries deemed frequent violators of food safety rules. Advertisement Advertisement Sample fireworks in Thrissur The organisers of the iconic Thrissur Pooram will hold “sample fireworks” at Swaraj Round ahead of the main pyrotechnic event. Read more news from Kerala here.