Top developments to watch out from Kerala today

May 08, 2022
Shigella scare in Kerala
Health experts are studying the relatively high incidence of diarrhoea cases among children across the State to rule out the possibility of a shigella outbreak.
Cyclone Asani might bring heavy rains
Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast that the Cyclone Asani brewing over the Bay of Bengal could bring heavy showers to Kerala, raising the spectre of more crop loss.
Food safety inspections gather pace
Health authorities are raiding hotels, restaurants, hospital canteens and bars to enforce food safety norms following the death of a 13-year-old girl student from food poisoning in Kasargod last week. The incident had caused public outrage and consumer organisations in Kozhikode will demonstrate in front of eateries deemed frequent violators of food safety rules.
Sample fireworks in Thrissur
The organisers of the iconic Thrissur Pooram will hold “sample fireworks” at Swaraj Round ahead of the main pyrotechnic event.