November 24, 2023 09:15 am | Updated 09:15 am IST

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan kicks off the Kozhikode leg of the cabinet’s public outreach programme, Navkerala Sadas, in Kozhikode. State CBSE School Kalolsavam will begin at various venues in Kochi. K.S. Mani, chairman of MILMA, will hold a press conference in Kochi in connection with the State-level inauguration of National Milk Day. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will inaugurate the Income Tax Department’s Ayakar Bhavan in Kochi. She will also release “Tax Deductor’s Guide 2023”, a compendium of TDS provisions in Malayalam.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT