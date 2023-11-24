- Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan kicks off the Kozhikode leg of the cabinet’s public outreach programme, Navkerala Sadas, in Kozhikode.
- State CBSE School Kalolsavam will begin at various venues in Kochi.
- K.S. Mani, chairman of MILMA, will hold a press conference in Kochi in connection with the State-level inauguration of National Milk Day.
- Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will inaugurate the Income Tax Department’s Ayakar Bhavan in Kochi. She will also release “Tax Deductor’s Guide 2023”, a compendium of TDS provisions in Malayalam.
ADVERTISEMENT