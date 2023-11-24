Important developments from Kerala today
Here are the top news to watch out for from Kerala today, November 24, 2023
November 24, 2023 09:15 am | Updated 09:15 am IST
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan kicks off the Kozhikode leg of the cabinet’s public outreach programme, Navkerala Sadas, in Kozhikode.
State CBSE School Kalolsavam will begin at various venues in Kochi.
K.S. Mani, chairman of MILMA, will hold a press conference in Kochi in connection with the State-level inauguration of National Milk Day.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will inaugurate the Income Tax Department’s Ayakar Bhavan in Kochi. She will also release “Tax Deductor’s Guide 2023”, a compendium of TDS provisions in Malayalam.
