Important developments from Kerala todayJune 20, 2022 10:26 IST
Here are the important news developments to look out for from Kerala today
- State police ups street presence given possible anti-Agneepath protests supposedly organised via social media.
- United Democratic Front (UDF) protests against the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government for Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s resignation over accusations of ministerial misconduct.
- High Court will consider a Crime Branch plea for further forensic examination of mobile phone evidence gathered from the accused, including actor Dileep, in the 2017 actor abduction and rape case.
Related Topics
Read more...