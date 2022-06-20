  1. State police ups street presence given possible anti-Agneepath protests supposedly organised via social media.
  2. United Democratic Front (UDF) protests against the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government for Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s resignation over accusations of ministerial misconduct.
  3. High Court will consider a Crime Branch plea for further forensic examination of mobile phone evidence gathered from the accused, including actor Dileep, in the 2017 actor abduction and rape case.