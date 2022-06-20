Important developments from Kerala today
Here are the important news developments to look out for from Kerala today
- State police ups street presence given possible anti-Agneepath protests supposedly organised via social media.
- United Democratic Front (UDF) protests against the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government for Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s resignation over accusations of ministerial misconduct.
- High Court will consider a Crime Branch plea for further forensic examination of mobile phone evidence gathered from the accused, including actor Dileep, in the 2017 actor abduction and rape case.
