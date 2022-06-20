Important developments from Kerala today

Kerala Bureau June 20, 2022 10:26 IST

Here are the important news developments to look out for from Kerala today

Youths stage a protest in Kerala against the Agnipath scheme | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

State police ups street presence given possible anti-Agneepath protests supposedly organised via social media. United Democratic Front (UDF) protests against the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government for Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s resignation over accusations of ministerial misconduct. High Court will consider a Crime Branch plea for further forensic examination of mobile phone evidence gathered from the accused, including actor Dileep, in the 2017 actor abduction and rape case. Read more news from Kerala here.



