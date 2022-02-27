Important developments from Kerala on February 27

Key news developments in Kerala on Sunday, February 27, 2022

Kerala students at Ivano-Frankivsk National Medical University in Ukraine are being evacuated to Hungary on a bus on Saturday | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Here are the key news developments to watch out for today

Student evacuees to arrive in Kerala

The first group of Kerala students evacuated by the Indian government from war-torn Ukraine will arrive at Kozhikode, Kochi, and Thiruvananthapuram airports during the day.

The relatives of the evacuees are making a beeline for the airports to take their wards home. More Malayalee students enrolled in varsities in Ukraine will arrive in the State as the Central government's airlift, "Operation Ganga", gathers pace.

CPI(M) State secretary's press conference

Communist Party of India (Marxist) State secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan is holding a press conference in Ernakulam to explain the modalities of the party's four-day State conference that commences in Kochi on Tuesday.

He might also dwell on current political issues, including the Communist Party of India's (CPI) "renewed opposition" to the Lok Ayukta amendment ordinance. The CPI's official newspaper, Janayugom, had carried an editorial on Sunday questioning the need to amend the Kerala Lok Ayukta Act, 1999.

Inoculation drive

Public health authorities will inoculate more than two lakh children in Kozhikode alone against polio. Similar drives are underway in other districts.

FEOUK contemplate banning special shows for fans associations

Film Exhibitors United Organisation of Kerala (FEUOK) will no more screen special shows of new releases for movie actor fans associations in the wake of worrying reports that such screenings often acquire a communal colour and become venues that promote toxic personality cults.