Important developments from Kerala on August 15

Important developments from Kerala on August 15

ADVERTISEMENT

Vallarpadam Church is illuminated with Tricolour on the eve of 75th Independence Day in Kochi. | Photo Credit: H. Vibhu

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan delivers the Independence Day speech and takes the salute at the parade at the Central Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will speak at the conference to protect constitutional values organised by the State-sponsored Renaissance Protection Forum at the Ayyankali Memorial Hall. A tense situation prevails in Palakkad following the murder of a CPI(M) worker in Malampuzha. Read more news from Kerala here. ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM Kerala