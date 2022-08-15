  1. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan delivers the Independence Day speech and takes the salute at the parade at the Central Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram.
  2. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will speak at the conference to protect constitutional values organised by the State-sponsored Renaissance Protection Forum at the Ayyankali Memorial Hall.
  3. A tense situation prevails in Palakkad following the murder of a CPI(M) worker in Malampuzha.