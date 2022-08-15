Important developments from Kerala on August 15
- Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan delivers the Independence Day speech and takes the salute at the parade at the Central Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram.
- Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will speak at the conference to protect constitutional values organised by the State-sponsored Renaissance Protection Forum at the Ayyankali Memorial Hall.
- A tense situation prevails in Palakkad following the murder of a CPI(M) worker in Malampuzha.
