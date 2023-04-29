Important developments from Kerala on April 29

April 29, 2023 09:10 am | Updated 09:10 am IST

Here is a list of Kerala news developments from Kerala on April 29

Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today The task force resumed the operation to capture and radio collar wild tusker Arikomban today morning. Tracking teams are monitoring the elephant at its current location and the darting team is making preparations to tranquilize the animal safely. A total of 34 evacuees who arrived Delhi from Jeddah under Operation Kaveri will reach Kerala today. All set for Thrissur Pooram on Sunday. Chamaya pradarsanam (exhibition of paraphernalia) will be held today evening. Minister for Local Self Government M.B. Rajesh will inaugurate the renovated Independence Golden Jubilee Hall at Tali, Kozhikode today. The Bharatiya Janata Party had conducted a symbolic inauguration on Friday in protest against naming the hall after just one freedom fighter , Mohammad Abdur Rahiman rather than all freedom fighters of Kozhikode. Tali residents to observe hartal today. Minister for General Education V Sivankutty to launch Vayanavismayam, a project under the SSK to inculcate reading habit among aided and government schoolteachers in Kozhikode. Read more news from Kerala here. ADVERTISEMENT Related Topics Kerala

