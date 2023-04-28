Important developments from Kerala on April 28

April 28, 2023 09:11 am | Updated 09:11 am IST

Here is a list of Kerala news developments from Kerala on April 28

Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today The mission to capture wild tusker Arikomban began early morning today in Idukki. The darting team led by chief forest veterinary surgeon Dr.Arun Zachariah is taking position and four kumki elephants have been brought to the location. The RRT of the Forest department is trying to scare away nine other elephants around Arikomban in preparation for darting. Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and Governor P.S. Sreedharan Pillai will take part in a function at Kozhikode today to mark the 15th death anniversary of freedom fighter A.K. Sankara Menon, a prominent figure who spearheaded the Goa liberation movement. The Kerala High Court issues a directive to the government to consider and take a call on a representation of CBSE school management association against the Motor Vehicle Department’s decision to give school bus drivers training at the institute of driver training at Malappuram before June 1. Five Keralites who were brought to Mumbai on Thursday from Sudan under Operation Kaveri will reach Kerala today. So far, 13 Keralites have returned home from the war- torn country. The CPI(M) state committee to meet today. Forest Minister AK Saseendran will inaugurate the last in the series of State-wide Vana Souhrida Sadassu (meetings) as part of an outreach campaign undertaken by the department at Aryanad in Thiruvananthapuram today. Thrissur Pooram: Sample fireworks today Read more news from Kerala here. ADVERTISEMENT Related Topics Kerala

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.